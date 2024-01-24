Breitbart’s Morris on ‘Kudlow’: Nikki Haley Is the Best Surrogate for Joe Biden

Breitbart News politics editor Emma-Jo Morris said Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) was “the best campaign surrogate for Joe Biden.”

Anchor Larry Kudlow asked, “What happened to last night? What happened to Nikki Haley? What happened to Donald Trump?”

Morris said, “You know Nikki Haley, he calls her bird brain and I kind of love that. The only thing facilitates Bird Brain not being able to put her arms around what is going on the fact she has massive donors. You have the LinkedIn founder. You have Coke. That’s why, as you said in your opening, she can’t talk about the open border because that’s not the issues that her string pullers want to talk about. So, she gets to live in this delusion that she has a chance. People are funding that delusion and enabling that delusion.”

She continued, “First of all, the thing I think is most salient about what we’re watching right now it spells the death of the anti-Trump movement of the Never Trump movement, Neocon movement, it’s over. It’s over. Look at numbers. People want a wall. It’s done.”

Morris added, “She has no path. It is over. So what is she doing now? She is just hitting the brakes, she is pumping brakes on proper consolidation around Trump and gearing fire toward Joe Biden, In essence she is the best campaign surrogate for Joe Biden.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN