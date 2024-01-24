Carville: ‘Completely Unhinged’ Trump Could Win Because Media Is Normalizing Him

Democratic strategist and political commentator James Carville said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that “completely unhinged” former President Donald Trump could win the presidential election because the media was normalizing him.

Carville said, “I would start, Trump said this is not typical. He’s exactly right. This is not a typical election. And there is a massive effort to normalize this. You see The New York Times column saying the Trump people have a case. You see the head of JP Morgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States saying they’re right about some things. You have reporters with Jason Miller in the Fort Des Moines Hotel which reminds me of a bunch of German reporters in some Munich bar in 1935 saying, ‘Hey, Göring, he was an entertaining guy, he had some great stories.’ Nothing is normal about this at all. If you watch his speech last night, it was completely unhinged. What I am obsessed with is stop treating him like he is a normal candidate.”

He added, “If you look at this, there is a chance that Trump could win this election. And the way he wins is he is treated as a normal candidate, like you got your views and he’s got his views. No. He’s been found to be a rapist by a jury. Why every time The New York Times, should put, ‘Donald Trump, who was found by a jury to have raped a woman, comma, said this.’ The public doesn’t know. We are ill-informing the public of just what a wretched human being this man is. There is a giant effort to try to normalize this.”

