Scaramucci: Trump Will Win the Nomination, Lose the Election

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday on “CNN This Morning” that former President Donald Trump would win the Republican presidential nomination and lose the general election.

Scaramucci said, “He got 50ish percent of the vote, which means that 50% of the Republicans really don’t want him. Then when you do the exit polling, it was 43 in Iowa. 70 plus percent of the Haley voters in New Hampshire said, we’re not voting for Donald Trump in the election. That killed Hillary Clinton with the Bernie Sanders voters in ’16. Of course, Barack Obama got 75% of the Hillary Clinton voters in ’08. This is really hurting Donald Trump. He knows that, which is why he is frustrated and why he is launching all these threats.”

He continued, “I would submit to everybody listening, who is going to vote for Trump this time in 2024 that didn’t vote for him in 2020? Has he expanded his popularity? I would submit he hasn’t. Those exit polls show you he hasn’t. Of course, if you get a rock slide on the legal proceedings, he is in a lot of trouble. He knows that, he is not stupid, he knows he lost the election, he knows he is under the gun here as it relates to this campaign.”

Scaramucci added, “He knows that the mosaic of the country, this beautiful, colorful mosaic of the United States, has changed from 2016 to 2020 and now 2024. It’s a different country from a demographic perspective. He is going to lose. He will win the nomination, but I think it will set up the Republican Party for a renewal in 2028.”

