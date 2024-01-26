Donny Deutsch: ‘Donald Trump Wants to End Democracy’

MSNBC commentator Donny Deutsch said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump wanted “to end democracy.”

Deutsch said, “The one thing that Donald Trump always had going for him, and it never made sense because we have spent so much time talking about what a rogue and just disgusting human being he is, he was able to say to voters, I care about you. I’m here for you. When you start to say things like, I’m rooting for a depression or I’m not going to vote for this border bill because it’s not good for me, you can no longer say I care about you, the voter, and this is going to come back to haunt him.”

He added, “You know, immigration was the one thing that I was so worried about, still worried about, obviously, both as a person and as a political analyst. That’s been taken away from him. You can continually say Donald Trump killed the bill. Even though he doesn’t have his hands directly on it, he’s behind it. Donald Trump is rooting for a depression. Donald Trump wants to take your healthcare away. Donald Trump wants to end democracy. Donald Trump is not interested in protecting democracies around the world. Donald Trump is not interested in protecting your right to choose. Those are a lot of chips lined up against him.”

