White House: We Need Green Energy for Stability, Can’t Say How Long LNG Export Approval Pause Will Last

On Friday’s edition of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” White House Council of Economic Advisers member Heather Boushey said she can’t say how long the pause in liquid natural gas (LNG) export approvals will last and argued that President Joe Biden’s clean energy investments are important because we can get away from “very volatile energy prices and provide consumers with more stable access, with more stable prices.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, [relevant exchange begins around 7:10] “Are you able to tell our allies how this pause might last?”

Boushey responded, “I am not able to say that, no.”

Mathieu followed up, “Weeks, not months? There’s no sense of how long a review like that would take? And I’m not trying to push this too far, Heather, I don’t know if there’s a presumption of how long something like that might need to take.”

Boushey answered, “This is being carefully considered, and conversations are ongoing.”

Later, Mathieu asked about the possibility of oil prices jumping due to conflict in the Middle East.

Boushey responded that “this is one of the core reasons that I think that the President’s investments in clean energy are economically important. Once we can make those investments, we will be able to extricate ourselves from [these] very volatile energy prices and provide consumers with more stable access, with more stable prices.”

