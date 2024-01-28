Nikki Haley: RNC ‘Clearly Not’ Honest Broker in Nomination Race Against Trump

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Republican National Committee was “clearly not” being an honest broker in her nomination race against former President Donald Trump.

Last week, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called on Haley to end her bid.

Anchor Kristen Welker asked, “Just going back to the RNC calling for the party to unify around Trump — which happened, by the way, during the New Hampshire primary before the polls had even closed — Do you think the RNC has been an honest broker in this case?”

Haley said, “Clearly not. If you’re going to go in and basically tell the American people that you’re going to go and decide who the nominee is after only two states have voted, 48 states out there. This is a democracy. The American people want to have their say in who is going to be their nominee. We need to give them that. You can’t do that based on just two states.”

She added, “I don’t think this is the place of the RNC to do it. I think that Trump overstepped when he pushed them to do it. And I think that’s why he’s had to back down.”

Welker asked, “Do you have actual knowledge and awareness that he pushed the RNC to do that and then pulled back?”

Haley said, “We know exactly the people that pushed it are his people. And I know that during the debates, he was pushing Ronna McDaniel to stop the debates. He was calling her every other day. He’s been pushing them to pay for his lawsuits and all of these other things.”

