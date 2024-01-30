GOP Rep. Lawler: Biden Needs to Push Senate on Sanctioning Iranian Oil

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) urged President Joe Biden to push for the Senate to finally act on legislation to crack down on Iranian oil sales to China.

Lawler stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:40] “Well, look, to me, we are in the most precarious situation since World War II, and I think the unholy alliance between China, Russia, and Iran has come into full view. China is the biggest purchaser of Iranian petroleum. The illicit sale of Iranian petroleum is what is funding Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and other terrorist organizations, including those that just took the lives of three servicemembers. Since October 7, there have been over 150 attacks on U.S. military bases and personnel. The administration needs to take serious and severe action against Iran, including moving our bill through the Senate and signing it into law. We passed this bill, a bipartisan bill, through the House in the aftermath of October 7. The Senate has refused to move it. They need to act, and we have called on the administration to push for this bill to come forward. We need to crack down on the illicit funds that are funding terrorism, including the attacks that just took the lives of three servicemembers. There needs to be a military response, yes, there needs to be a diplomatic response, yes, but we need to cut off the funding at its head.”

