Pentagon: Austin Wasn’t ‘Missing’ ‘We’ve Known Where He’s Been’

On Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Surveillance,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder stated that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin wasn’t “missing” because “We’ve known where he’s been.”

Co-host Annmarie Hordern asked, “General, we know that Lloyd Austin is expected to return to the DOD today. Can you just give us an update on his health after he was missing for about a month outside of the Pentagon?”

Ryder answered, “Well, I wouldn’t say he was missing. We’ve known where he’s been. But, yes, he is expected to return to the Pentagon today, and will be working from here, will be hosting a bilat. with the NATO secretary general a little bit later this morning, and we’re certainly looking forward to him coming back into the Pentagon. As you saw in our statement last week, he continues to recover well. His prognosis is excellent. He does continue to have some physical therapy associated with some lingering leg pains, but he’s doing very well.”

