GOP Rep. Buck: I’m a Solid No Vote on Mayorkas Impeachment

Representative Ken Buck (R-CO) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that he would not vote to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Jansing said, “Republicans can only lose two votes when the full House takes up articles of impeachment next week and we’re just learning they’ve lost one.”

She asked, “What led you to decide you will now vote no?”

Buck said, “Well, this is not a high crime or misdemeanor. It’s not an impeachable offense. This is a policy difference. Let me from the outset say there is a crisis on the border. The law needs to be enforced. But if we start going down this path of impeachment with a cabinet official, we are opening a door as Republicans that we don’t want to open. The next president who is a Republican will face the same scrutiny from Democrats. It’s wrong, and we should not set this precedent.”

Jansing said, “Have leaders been trying to convince you otherwise? And is there anything that will change your mind? Or, when you say solid no, you mean solid no?”

Buck said, “Yeah, I’m not changing my mind. I believe I have done my due diligence and I am standing firm at this point on this. If there’s some new evidence, I’m happy to look at it, but I don’t believe there will be.”

