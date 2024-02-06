George Conway: Federal Appeals Court Rejection of Trump Immunity Is ‘Bulletproof’

CNN regular George Conway said Tuesday on “The Source” that the federal appeals court rejection of former President Donald Trump’s claim of absolute immunity is “bulletproof” and will likely not be reviewed by the Supreme Court.

Conway said, “It was masterful because it combined so many elements. It combined constitutional text, traditional precedent, history, and just sheer logic. And the parties’ own concessions, Trump’s own concessions. To make just an absolutely cohesive whole, opinion that is just inexorably leads you to the conclusion that he is not immune. And it was just so well done. One other aspect of the decision, which makes it even more bulletproof, is the fact that they narrowly focused on the exact situation in this case..”

He continued, “They weighed the potential costs of not having immunity, which is what Trump talked about, which is the danger of a floodgate of litigation, of criminal litigation, which they pooh-poohed. And they matched it up against, as they’re required to do by immunity case law, they matched it up against the public interest. And the public interest wasn’t just the public interest, the enforcement generally of the criminal law, but the public’s interest in constitutional democracy and the peaceful transition of power. When you weigh the two up against each other, there’s just no question.”

Conway added, “I don’t see how even the Supreme Court could write, I don’t see how any judge, any court anywhere including the Supreme Court could write a better opinion that more accurately states what the law is and it should be. As a result I don’t think it’s worth the court’s time to deal with it at this point.”

