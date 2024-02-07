Behar: Court Ruled ‘Trump Is Not a King He Is Just a Crook with a Mug Shot’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling against former President Donald Trump’s immunity case means he was “not a king, just a crook with a mug shot.”

Goldberg said, “Yesterday a D.C. federal appeals court unanimously, unanimously, and this includes people that he’s appointed ruled unanimously that he’s wrong. They found that he can be put on trial for trying to hold on to power after losing the 2020 election and rejected his claim of presidential immunity. They said, no no, no, no.”

Behar said, “Can we get an Amen?”

Goldberg continued, “And they said, you can appeal. But we don’t think you’re gonna win. Because that’s like giving power held unaccountable to the crazy people. You can’t have it. That’s what happened.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “It was extremely well-written. It relies on legal precedent and they said this, we cannot—”

Goldberg echoed, “Cannot.”

Hostin continued, “Cannot accept President Trump’s claim to have unbounded authority to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental —

Goldberg echoed, “Fundamental.”

Hostin said, “Check on executive power.”

Behar said, “Hallelujah.”

Hostin said, “So I think what is also very important about it, they said if you want to have a rehashing in front of this court, which actually has 11 members and not 3, it’s called embank, you can do that. If you do that, the trial that’s being held up in D.C. is going forward. And then they also said — and if you want to appeal to the Supreme Court, you better do it by next Monday.”

Behar said, “In other words, Trump is not a king, just a crook with a mug shot.”

