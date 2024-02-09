Dem Rep. Goldman: Trump ‘Makes More Mistakes’ than Biden

Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) said on Friday broadcast of “CNN This Morning” that former President Donald Trump made “more mistakes” than President Joe Biden and was “a danger to our country.”

PHIL MATTINGLY: Do you think the president helped himself last night in his response?

GOLDMAN: I do. I think what the president standing out there really powerfully explaining how absurd it is that, there would be accusations that he would not remember when his son died, which was, you know, such a critical moment. And and it was important, I think, for him to show, as he did in answering the question about the Middle East, how much of a grasp and how experienced and wise he is, especially right now on foreign policy issues.

And I spoke to him on October 7th when I was in Israel, a couple hours after the Hamas attack. And that was the day before this interview began, and he demonstrated an unbelievable mastery of this entire region. He had already reached out to a number of different leaders. He understood all of the vortexes and all of the issues and tension points.

This is someone whose age has a tremendous benefit in his experience and his understanding and his knowledge of foreign policy, certainly, going back. And I think that was the message that has been to our benefit in Ukraine. And that’s been to the benefit as well. I think he’s rallied allies in Europe against Ukraine and dealt with a difficult situation.

MATTINGLY: I understand what it also created. There was a moment where he conflated or mixed up Mexico with Egypt. And to be clear, a couple of hours later, Donald Trump thought the leader of Hungary was actually the leader of Turkey. This is just a name flub. But it’s a moment, and it’s a moment at a time when voters are concerned. And I know the president pushed back on that. People get frustrated about that. But it’s just true.

GOLDMAN: Yeah. It’s also true that Speaker Mike Johnson went on Meet the Press and confused Iran and Israel. Which is a much more significant mistake than President Sisi as being in Mexico. But I’m not going to sit here saying Mike Johnson has memory loss or, you know, that he is ill-equipped to be Speaker of the House because he made an obvious, incidental, tangential mistake. And it’s wrong to think that because President Biden, made a simple, incidental mistake that everyone understood what he was referring to, that that has anything to do with his mental acuity, and especially when you’re now trying to compare him to another elderly man who is charged with four indictments, who doesn’t believe that the law applies to him and makes all these mistakes, Nancy Pelosi, Nikki Haley, you know, Donald Trump makes more mistakes on this stuff than than Joe Biden does. And for some reason, the media doesn’t want to focus on that. But he is a danger to our country, Donald Trump, whereas Joe Biden has been a tremendous asset to our country as our leader.