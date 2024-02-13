Biden Co-Chair: Abbott Has Made Immigration an Issue for Democratic Sanctuary Cities

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) stated that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has had political success and made immigration “a local issue” for cities like New York, Chicago, and Denver.

After host Dana Bash noted how many people she spoke to in New York stated that immigration was their top issue, Escobar stated, “This is, I think, the most challenging domestic issue that we face as a country. We’re seeing the results of a Western Hemispheric refugee crisis unfolding before our eyes. It’s not just impacting the United States. It’s impacting countries to our south. And, at every turn, as President Biden has tried to institute a new policy or a new plan, he gets criticized from all sides, and then he gets sued by states like my own, as they seek to prevent the President from successfully addressing this challenge. And then you look at Congress, I will tell you, everything happening on the border, all roads lead to Congress, to our failure to adequately fund the President’s budget and his supplemental request, our inability to legislate on this issue. It is tough.”

She continued, “And what Greg Abbott has done is he’s made it a local issue for New York, for Chicago, … for Denver. He’s been politically successful. But when you look at the billions — the tens of billions of dollars that Texas has spent, he’s proven that even he can’t control what’s happening on the border. So, I think the President has demonstrated he wanted Congress to act, and it was the Republican Party that chose the issue over a solution.”

