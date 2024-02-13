Ocasio-Cortez: There Will Be ‘Grave Impacts’ on Democracy if Trump Elected

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Tuesday on CNN that there would be “grave” impacts on democracy if former President Donald Trump is elected again.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think right now when it comes to the president’s age, folks are talking about how he’s 81, but we have to look at first of all, Donald Trump is around the same age. He is 77 years old. They could have gone a high school together. Beyond that, Donald Trump has 91 indictments and what I know is who I’m going to choose. It’s going to be the one on most successful presidents in modern American history .”

She continued, “President Biden is going to be the democratic nominee, and hopefully he’ll be reelected as president the United States.”

Ocasio-Cortez added, “We need to understand what we are staring down in this country. If Donald Trump is elected president of the United States we do not know if there will be a verifiable next election that has integrity. He already tried to, we saw on January 6, he tried to overturn the results of a presidential election by force by inciting a riot. I think we need to be very, very realistic about the grave, grave impacts of a Donald Trump election. It is not a joke. It is not a game.”

She concluded, “We need to protect our democracy and ideally it’s going to be on progressive values.”

