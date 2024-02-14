CNN’s Chalian: We Thought of Immigration As ‘Right-Wing Echo Chamber’ Issue Until Abbott Made Blue Areas Feel It

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” CNN Political Director David Chalian stated that “We normally think of” immigration as “just an issue for the right-wing echo chamber.” But now that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has brought “the migrant issue and crisis to cities, to blue states and cities, that has changed the calculus” on the issue.

Chalian said, “Tom Suozzi was advertising with him on Fox News talking about his full defense of ICE. So, not every Democrat runs on the immigration issue the way Tom Suozzi did in this district. It worked for him there. There does seem to be a bit of a divide inside the Democratic Party about how to grapple with this immigration issue. But you’re right, it is going to be a front-and-center issue. We normally think of it, I think, in the past, John, like that it’s just an issue for the right-wing echo chamber. But the whole movement that Greg Abbott did and what have you to bring the migrant issue and crisis to cities, to blue states and cities, that has changed the calculus here. You see this issue rising in importance for all voters.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett