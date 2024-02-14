GOP Rep. Arrington on Mayorkas Impeachment: ‘That Guy Had No Intention of Enforcing the Laws of the Land’

On Wednesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) criticized Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and explained why impeachment was the proper course of action.

He also discussed his amicus brief supporting Texas’ dispute over border security against the Biden administration.

“Well, I think the games have been played by this administration,” he said. “I mean, they have said the border was secure that they had operational control of the border no one believed them. They’ve now changed to call it a crisis because it’s politically convenient for them. Look what we did Maria to impeach Mayorkas was for the reasons that have been obvious to the American people for three years, that guy had no intention of enforcing the laws of the land.”

“He didn’t fulfill his sacred oath to his security mission to guard and control the border,” Arrington added. “And as I said, he misled the American people. People got hurt. There was serious and systemic entry to society. That’s why we have impeachment, and our fidelity regardless of what happens in the Senate, by the way, our fidelity is to the Constitution, and to the first and most important job of the federal government which is to protect our citizens.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor