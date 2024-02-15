CNN’s Toobin: ‘So What’ if Willis and Wade Had a Relationship?

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Thursday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that it did not matter if Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis and Attorney Nathan Wade had a relationship while discussing today’s hearing in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Toobin said, “So what so what if they had this relationship?”

He continued, “Why why does it does this prejudice Donald Trump or any of these defendants at all? I mean, that’s the thing that’s so baffling about all this. Suppose they have this relationship, suppose they lied. Why does that disqualify them in this in this proceeding?”

He added, “There is no prejudice against Donald Trump.”

Toobin concluded, “I think she was a good witness. I mean, I think if for the purposes that she was on the stand for actually, I thought demolished the case against her. You know, some people will simply not believe that some people don’t have that much cash around, but some people do. And other than that, I think she’s a good witness. The problem is that if you ask people in Atlanta who are the jury pool here about Fani Willis, they are going to know about this a hell of a lot more than they are going to know about the details of the case.”

