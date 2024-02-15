Legal Analyst Polis: It’s ‘Game Over’ if Fani Willis Lied — ‘She Will Be Disqualified’

Legal analyst Caroline Polisi said on MSNBC special coverage of the Georgia hearing on Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis’ eligibility in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump that it is “game over.”

Co-anchor Andrea Mitchell said, “You’re watching MSNBC’s special coverage of the trials of Donald Trump. You were just listening to a hearing in Fulton County, Georgia, to determine whether DA Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade should be disqualified on the stand just now, Robin Yeartie, managing public relations at the DA’s office.”

Co-anchor Jose Diaz-Balart said, “Caroline, we have been watching this, and it is so legal-centric and so important and fascinating.”

Referencing a dispute on the timeline of Willis and Wade’s relationship, Polis said, “Right. Don’t let the legalese fool you. This is epic. This is monumental. If things are going in the direction we think Fani Willis lied to the court, it’s game over for her. She will be disqualified. If they had a relationship prior to when they represented truth to the court, it’s a huge deal. I can’t overstate.”

