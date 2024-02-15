Newsmax’s Eric Bolling: House Republicans ‘Cannot Govern’

Newsmax TV host Eric Bolling said Wednesday on his show “The Balance” that the Republican-controlled House of Representatives “cannot govern” while discussing Tom Suozzi (D-NY) defeating Republican nominee Mazi Pilip by eight points in a special election to replace ousted Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

Bolling said, “Republicans can’t govern, the New York voters claim. They have a point. Look at our southern border disaster and foreign aid funding completely off the charts. Recently Americans are fed up with Republicans – not for political reasons, but because they cannot govern.”

He added, “Once again Republicans scored a moral victory but a political loss. Democrats are better at calculating political outcomes and make their decisions based on those calculations. While the GOP dumped its ethically-challenged representative, the Democrats are standing firmly behind Robert Menendez, who keeps gold bars in the sleeves of his jackets in his closet. They’re standing behind Alejandro Mayorkas, whose dereliction of duty has led to the current immigration crisis. They’re standing behind sleepy Joe Biden, who turned his name into a business and who was described as a sympathetic elderly man with memory problems. And they will continue to support these Democrats until support will cost them politically. Then they will be thrown under the bus, but not until they become a liability.”

