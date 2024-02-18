Lindsey Graham: Time to Designate Russia a State Sponsor of Terrorism

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, it was time to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Partial transcript as follows:

GRAHAM: As to what happened in Russia with Navalny was one of the bravest people I have ever met. When he went back to Russia, he had to know he was going to be killed by Putin. And he was murdered by Putin. So what- why don’t we do this? I just got off the phone with two Democratic senators. Let’s make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law. Let’s make them pay a price for killing Navalny. It would allow the Navalny family to go to U.S. court and sue Putin’s Russia for killing of their loved one. A state sponsored terrorism designation is a game changer. It would allow more sanctions, it would open up the American courtroom. I’ve been pushing on this for a year.

ROBERT COSTA: Do you expect legislation on that this week?

GRAHAM: Yes, absolutely. President Biden told Putin if something happens to Navalny, you’re going to pay a price. President Biden, I agree with you. The price they should pay is to make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism like Iran, Cuba and North Korea. They deserve this designation. Putin’s been killing people, opposition leaders, for decades now. He’s dismembered Syria. He’s one of the world’s worst actors.