Marlow: ‘The Bidens Were Clearly Given Millions of Dollars from Entities All Over the World’

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Monday Real America’s Voice’s “Stinchfield Tonight” that President Joe Biden and his family were “clearly given millions of dollars from entities all over the world.”

While discussing FBI informant Alexander Smirnov being charged with making false statements, anchor Grant Stinchfield said, “Why should I even believe the FBI? They now have a history of lying to us about just about everything. Why do I believe them that this guy is lying?”

Marlow said, “Yeah I love this point. I don’t necessarily believe them either. It is kinda too soon to know for sure who is telling the truth here. But it is a total distraction. Remember the lawyer for the Clintons that gave false information to the FBI for Alfa Bank? He was charged with lying to the FBI and then he was acquitted. So who knows if this thing is going to get turned over.”

He continued, “All of this is a media hoax that is going on trying to make it so there is some indication there is no evidence against the Bidens. The Bidens were clearly given millions of dollars from entities all over the world. You were correct to play the Burisma example, the clearest one. Bribery on tape clear as day.”

Marlow added, “We still have a man with close ties to the Chinese government and military, sent the Biden family companies millions of dollars. He and Hunter have been frequent collaborators at the CEFC example. The energy executive also gave Hunter some ice, he gave him some diamonds. No one has explained this to us.”

He concluded, “None of these have anything to do with whether or not the FBI is telling the truth or whether or not one informant fibbed.”

