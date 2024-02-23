GOP Rep. Roy: ‘Hallmark’ of the Biden Administration to Ignore the Law

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) reacted to the Biden administration’s move to forgive $1.2 billion in student loans despite a ruling from the Supreme Court striking down an earlier effort by President Joe Biden to forgive student loans.

Roy called it a “hallmark” of the administration to ignore the law.

“Congressman, what do you make of President Biden finally publicly admitting that, yes, he did purposely circumvent the Supreme Court with his nearly $140 billion student loan bailout?” Fox Business host Elizabeth MacDonald asked.

“Well, I mean, I’m glad he is acknowledging the reality that we’ve all known,” Roy replied. “But yes, who cares? He’s still doing it, right? I mean, they are doing it on purpose and they are ignoring law, which is the hallmark of this administration, ignoring the law, and in the process, undermining the entire American experience. That’s the truth, right? We’ve got wide open borders, he’s ignoring the law, endangering American citizens, fentanyl pouring in and empowering cartels, empowering China. He’s ignoring the law on student loans.”

“So you know, my wife’s been paying her student loans now for 20-odd years,” he continued. “She’s still paying off. Why would anybody pay her student loans? Why would anybody try to follow the law and do the right thing if you’re going to come in and do this, and particularly if you’re going to do it, totally ignoring the law? Fact of the matter is, we don’t have any more money. I mean, this is like Javier Milei, right when he says “no mas plata,” right? Saying, we don’t have any more money.”

