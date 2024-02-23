Ocasio-Cortez: GOP Trying to Control ‘Recreational Sex’ They Want Patriarchal Theocracy

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that Republicans want to control recreational sex and create a “patriarchal theocracy.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “They know exactly what they are doing. They knew exactly what they were doing, by attacking Dobbs, rather, attacking Roe v. Wade, and attacking it in the way that they did. They’re trying to walk back now so that they don’t look publicly accountable. But I want to be very clear that this was intentional, and that this is exactly what Republicans have been going for. We have seen it. You have the Heritage Foundation, you have lots of folks who are on record, saying, I’m not only do they want to go after abortion. Not only do they want to go after reproductive freedom. they are going after IVF. they are going after but contraception. We have a mifepristone ruling that is coming down from the Supreme Court, and Clarence Thomas, enriching himself from the same folks who are saying they are trying to control women’s bodies quite explicitly.”

She added, “And going beyond that, they also want to control what they call recreational sex. Recreational sex! This is so clearly a patriarchal theocracy that has embodied itself in the DNA of an entire political party in the United States of America. And as women, and as any nonbinary and queer person in this country, they must be defeated. There should never be room for this kind of control by force over another person’s body in this country. They can walk it back as much as they want. They have done this. Who put those judges there? Not Democrats, not Independents. Republicans put those judges there. Republicans are taking women’s bodies by force, and we cannot let them do. It has to come to an end.”

