Whoopi Goldberg: Trump ‘Was Gleeful in the Destruction’ of a Woman’s Right to Choose

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump “was gleeful in the destruction” of a woman’s right to choose.

During a discussion on Trump’s comments about black people during campaign speeches, Goldberg said, “I’m going to say, it’s not a shock. I’ve seen what’s gone on in the country in the last several years and the things people have been trying to take away. So, this is not surprising to me, and it has never been surprising. Everybody who lived here knew what he was when he got elected.”

She continued, “We were trying to tell everybody. And every time somebody said, ‘Hey, This is really not a good idea.’ People got pissed off. Now you know. So it’s up to you. This is in your hands. So either that’s who you want for president, or it isn’t. It’s that simple. If that’s the way you want to live with this cat, just know this: today it’s us. Tomorrow, it’s you. Whoever you are

Goldberg added, “That’s how he feels about us, the other Americans living in the country with him. That’s how he feels about women too. He was gleeful in the destruction of what he did to a woman’s right to choose. He was gleeful. If this is what you are looking for, that’s your dog right there. If it’s not, make sure you get out and register yourself to get out and vote and go get people to vote also.”

