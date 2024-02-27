Schweizer: Biden Doesn’t Want to Confront China on Fentanyl Due to His Family’s Money

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” president of the GAI and a senior contributor to Breitbart News Peter Schweizer debuted his new book Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans and stated that President Joe Biden doesn’t want to confront China about their involvement in the fentanyl trade due to ties between major players in the fentanyl trade and people who have sent money to the Biden family.

Schweizer said, “White Wolf is this very powerful figure. He is pro-CCP. He works with the Chinese government, but he’s the head of UBG, this gang. And this gang is widely recognized as the organization that made the Sinaloa Cartel the kings of fentanyl. They told them how to make it. They helped them get pill presses. They helped provide communication devices. So, the Chinese helped the Mexican cartels so they could communicate securely without the Americans knowing. And they also helped them launder their money. He was partners with this individual, the head of CEFC, who sent $5 million to the Bidens. So, the question, Jesse, is, does Joe Biden really want to have a conversation about Chinese involvement with fentanyl? I think we all know the answer is no based on this evidence.”

