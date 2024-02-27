Zelensky: Speaker Johnson Told Me He Would Do ‘Everything to Support Ukraine’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday on CNN’s “The Source” that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told him that he would do “everything to support Ukraine.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “You said that you have hope that the U.S. Congress will deliver more aid to Ukraine. With all due respect, why do you have that hope? Because there are some members who are very opposed to sending any more aid to Ukraine.”

Zelensky said, “I am really thankful with the president and the bipartisan support.”

Collins said, “The person who, who may have your fate in his hands is Mike Johnson, the Republican House Speaker who has never voted in favor of aid to Ukraine. What would you say to him?”

Zelensky said, “I had a meeting with Speaker Johnson.”

He added, “So when we spoke to each other, he said that he will do everything to support Ukraine, and he’s on our side, and he understands how heroic our people, our soldiers, and civilians and etcetera and he said that. So his faith is with us and he said prayers with us.”

Zelensky concluded, “I gave my message. I think that Johnson heard it and Biden also heard it. So that’s it. What can I do? I can’t push the Speaker. This is his decision, but I think he understands all the challenges, what we have.”

