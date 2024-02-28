CNN’s Bash: Biden Impeachment Probe Looks Like ‘The Wildest Of Goose Chases’

CNN anchor Dana Bash said Wednesday on “Inside Politics” that the Republican’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is turning into “the wildest of goose chases.”

Partial transcript as follows:

BASH: Paula Reid was up on Capitol Hill this morning. Asked James Comer, the committee chair, about this. Listen to how that went down.

PAULA REID: You keep saying “the Bidens.” We’re talking about President Biden specifically. What evidence do you have any profited off his son’s foreign businesses?

REP. JAMES COMER: We have two checks. Joe Biden received two payments. We found this through subpoenaed bank records. Two payments.

REID: You’re putting steps between the check and President Biden.

COMER: The steps are called money laundering. That’s what the steps are called!

BASH: Except not! Except not. Here’s just one example of a fact checked by our great Daniel Dale. Banking records. The one that he’s referring to, ones he’s referring to, reviewed by CNN, which Comer’s Committee possesses. His own committee. Provides substantial evidence in support of the Democrats’ assertions that there was indeed a $200,000 loan from Joe Biden to James Biden, less than two months before the James Biden loan repayment, to Joe Biden for the same amount.

That’s just one example of fact checks that don’t back up these very, very serious allegations, and all of this time and effort spent by these Republicans on what looks like a, the wildest of goose chases.