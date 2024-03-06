MSNBC’s Psaki, Maddow, Reid Laugh at Voters Thinking Border Crisis Most Important Issue

Tuesday night, during MSNBC’s Super Tuesday election coverage, the all-star panel of hosts openly laughed at voters who see the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border as the number one issue in this year’s election.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “Republican voters don’t vote that way. The don’t vote based on economic or based on the economic benefits they are getting from the president. They are increasingly from the Tea Party on they’re voting on this idea of an invasion of brown people over the border, the idea that they can’t get whatever job they want. A black person got it. Therefore, drive all the blacks out of the colleges. Get rid of dye. That is what they’re voting on. They’re just voting specifically on racial animus at this stage. It isn’t about economics.”

Anchor Jen Psaki said, “Because otherwise, he can’t run against the other and brown people and people who don’t look like him, like his supporters, his base of supporters coming across the border and scaring people and killing people or whatever he’s threatening out there. I mean, if you look at some of these exit polls, I mean, I live in Virginia. Immigration was the number one issue, of course these can change in Virginia.”

Anchor Rachel Maddow joked, “Well Virginia does have a border with West Virginia. They’re very contested there.”

As the panel erupted in laughter, Psaki said, “What I mean, when I was in New Hampshire, people were talking about the northern border as a threat because Trump has indoctrinated people with this fear of people who do not, like, look like them being a threat.”

Maddow said, “But as you know, I mean, and every, you know, every election cycle when there is it’s particularly when there’s a Democratic incumbent, we get reminded about the borders, and the borders become a thing again. And then if there’s a Republican in office, we don’t think about them anymore. It’s the deficit and the border. Like, you make these things an issue. You make them into boogeyman. You make them into something that grabs you from under the bed at night as soon as you wake up. As long as there’s a Democratic incumbent to blame on it, you make sure that nothing’s ever done to fix either. And then you hope that people stop talking about them once you’ve got a Republican. Same thing my entire adult life.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “The only difference now is they drop the every four years partAnd now I mean all the programming about cities, the spread of crime and crime.”

Maddow said, “And meanwhile on Earth one, the FBI reports that violent crime in America is at a 50 year low. And migrant crime is not a thing. And you live on Earth one.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN