Capehart: Biden ‘Wants to Debate’ — Not Sure Trump Does

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Washington Post Associate Editor and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart stated that he believes that President Joe Biden and 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump should debate each other, but he’s not sure if they will do so, because while he believes that “President Biden absolutely wants to debate. The question is, does Donald Trump? And that, I’m not convinced that he does.”

Co-host Amna Nawaz asked, “Jonathan, do you think that Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden will debate? And should they?”

Capehart responded, “Yes, they should debate. I don’t know whether they will debate. But I do know this, I think President Biden absolutely wants to debate. The question is, does Donald Trump? And that, I’m not convinced that he does.”

New York Times columnist David Brooks responded by pointing out that Trump has said he wants to debate Biden and saying that the two should debate, but he’s not sure how “useful” a debate between the two will be, because “if you look at who wins debates, it doesn’t lead to who wins elections. Barack Obama had a terrible first debate in his re-elect. He cruised. George W. Bush never did particularly well in the debates. He won twice. So, debates don’t determine elections, but they should absolutely do it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett