Dem Rep. Wild to Those Who Think Abortion Takes a Life: You Don’t Have to Have One

During a portion of an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) acknowledged that there are people in the country who believe that abortion is “taking the life of a child, and the answer to that is, those people are not being required to have an abortion.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “What do you believe a second Trump presidency would mean for these rights that you all have described as fundamental for women?”

Wild responded, “Well, I think they’ve been saying the quiet part out loud, quite frankly, I think we know what it would hold. I think we are looking at a rollback of women’s rights, and as Rep. Sewell (D-AL) said, what this really comes down to — and I also want to address the fact — what you said about some people do believe that abortion is wrong, that it’s taking the life of a child, and the answer to that is, those people are not being required to have an abortion. Abortions are needed in all different kinds of situations, and why should we have politicians or judges making decisions that bear on all of these individual decisions?”

