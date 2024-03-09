McCarthy: Biden Was ‘Worried’ Democrats Would Take Him off the Ticket

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) argued President Joe Biden’s approach to Thursday’s State of the Union address was a product of solidifying himself as his party’s nominee.

According to McCarthy, Biden was worried that Democrats would take him off the ticket.

“Let’s bring in former Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy,” host Jesse Watters said. “That was a pretty just vicious political screed.”

“It was, and you want to know why?” McCarthy replied. “I mean, remember, they wrote this speech, they practiced this speech, and what did they want to achieve by it? He wasn’t speaking to the nation, what he was really doing is speaking to his party. This was more about a convention. I think he was worried about Democrats, removing him for the nominee. That’s why he came out. He tried to show every Democrat — you know, you’ve got to be tougher. You’ve got to be stronger, and all he did was look mean and angry.”

“That doesn’t bring him more votes, but he is really playing, worried that the Democrats would take him off the ticket, worried about what’s going to happen in Chicago and trying to solidify that, instead of governing the nation,” he added.

