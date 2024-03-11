Trump: TikTok Ban Would Empower ‘Enemy of the People’ Facebook

Pam Key

Former President Donald Trump said Monday on CNBC’s Squawk Box” that if TikTok is banned, it will benefit Facebook, which is an “enemy of the people.”

Co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin said, “It appears that you’ve now reversed your view on banning TikTok. Why is that?”

Trump said, “So I had it done. And then Congress said, well, they never, they ultimately, usually fail, you know, they are extremely political.”

He continued, “But as you know, I was at the point where I could have got that done if I wanted to. I sort of said, you guys decide you make that decision because it’s a tough decision to make. Frankly, there are a lot of people on TikTok that love it. There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who will go crazy without it. There are a lot of users. There’s, you know, a lot of good, and there’s a lot of bad with TikTok. But the thing I don’t like is that without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger. And I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people, along with a lot of the media. What Facebook did with lock boxes, with a $500 million Zuckerberg’s lock boxes that he put in. I mean, I considered illegal.”

He added, “They deal in China, and China if China wants anything from them, they will give it. So that’s a national security risk also. But when I look at it, I’m not looking to make Facebook double the size. And if you, if you ban TikTok, Facebook and others, but mostly Facebook will be a big beneficiary. And I think Facebook has been very just, I think Facebook has been very bad for our country, especially when it comes to elections.”

