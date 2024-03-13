Dem Rep. Suozzi: Biden’s Saying He’ll ‘Do a Lot of Things’ He Wouldn’t Before on Border and Trump Should Fix Border

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) stated that President Joe Biden has leaned into the border issue for “a couple of weeks now” and is saying, “I’m willing to do a lot of things that I wouldn’t have done before,” and has said to 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, “why won’t you do it?”

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said, “Well, first of all, most Democrats have ceded the narrative of border — of the border to Republicans, and I think it’s important that Democrats like Tom, myself, and other folks and the President start talking about border security. We as Democrats can talk about strong border security and still be respectful of immigrant rights. But we cannot cede the narrative to Republicans like we’ve done for so many years.”

Suozzi then said, “I think that the President really leaned into this issue in his speech, and he’s been doing it for a couple of weeks now. And he’s come out there and said, listen, I’m willing to compromise. I’m willing to move forward. I’m willing to do a lot of things that I wouldn’t have done before, because I want to get this done and I want to get Israel and Ukraine done, I’m willing to do this. And he says to Trump, he says, why won’t you do it? I’ll work with you. It’s not about me, it’s not about you, Trump, it’s about the country. And the people of America are sick and tired of the finger-pointing. They want solutions, and I think President Biden is leaning into solutions.”

