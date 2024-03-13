Trump: Government Documents Taken ‘Legally,’ ‘Wasn’t Hiding Them’

Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports” that when he took government documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, it was done legally.

Trump said, “I was dealing with them. We were dealing fine. And then all of a sudden they raided this house. They raided Mar-a-Lago. These are corrupt people.”

He continued, “But they release Biden. What Biden did, he wasn’t protected by the Presidential Records [Act] because he wasn’t president. He took them when he was a senator.”

He added, “There’s something going on because they’re going after me viciously. Then all of a sudden it comes out that Biden took 10 times the number of documents that I did. And I took them very legally and I wasn’t hiding them. We had boxes on the front of the– and a lot of those boxes had clothing and a lot of things. We’re moving out, ok? Unfortunately, we’re moving out of the White House.”

Trump concluded, “And because we’re moving out of the White House, our country’s going to hell. But we weren’t hiding anything. He was and then you see him in with his Corvette. Nobody ever mentions the one. That’s the worst is he had him in Chinatown, and those were boxes that were used. If you take a look at those boxes, those boxes where there was a lot of activity in those boxes, they show pictures of them. These were boxes that were used in Mar-a-Lago. We had the Secret Service, we had all sorts of security. We had everything and what he did was far more egregious.”

