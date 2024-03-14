Strzok: ‘Moral Justice’ for Trump ‘Is Going to Come from Getting Out and Voting’

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he believed “moral justice” for former President Donald Trump will “come from getting out and voting.”

Discussing the classified documents case in Florida, anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “This case is so open and shut that Bill Barr can’t stop saying how screwed Donald Trump is it.”

Strzok said, “I think Nicolle, one, absolutely agree with you. It is open and shut. It is by far and away, over the course of over a 20-year career, one of the most egregious and straightforward mishandling of classified information and obstruction cases I’ve ever seen.”

He added, “Our system of justice — it is designed to protect the accused, and if you have somebody who’s talented and Donald Trump has spent his entire career wielding the judicial system as his weapon and his shield. If you have somebody talented that way who wants to delay our system of justice is unfortunately vulnerable to being abused by somebody like that.”

Strzok concluded, “So it is frustrating. I share that frustration. End of the day all this does is reinforce, much like everybody watching Special Counsel Mueller, if you want moral justice from the Department of Justice, don’t do that. Moral justice is going to come from getting out and voting. Some decision will come, but that’s not. You’ve got to separate that wanting some sort of moral resolution from getting a resolution in the courtroom.”

