Biden Communications Director Tyler: Trump’s Bloodbath Comments ‘Endorsement of Political Violence’

Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that former President Donald Trump’s bloodbath comment was an “endorsement of political violence.”

Saturday, at a rally in Dayton, OH, Trump said, “If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now, and you think you’re going to get that, you’re going to not hire Americans, and you’re going to sell the cars as now we’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected. Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — That’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

Anchor Jen Psaki said, “When you heard the full context and when you saw those comments at that rally, what did you hear?”

Tyler said, “What I heard was the same endorsement of political violence we have seen from Donald Trump for years, as you pointed out, and goes farther back. This is the same guy, after Nazis marched in Charlottesville, after they killed a woman, said there were fine people on both sides. This is the same guy who in 2020 told a white supremacists group, the Proud Boys to stand back and stand by. Now, every day on the stump he is championing and praising the insurrectionist will he encouraged to violently storm the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow our democracy.”

He added, “It is not simply one comment it exactly is who Donald Trump is and it is exactly the threat he poses to our democracy every day.”

