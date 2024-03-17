Pence: Trump Calling January 6 Rioters Hostages Is ‘Unacceptable’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that former President Donald Trump calling imprisoned January 6 rioters hostages was “unacceptable.”

Saturday, at a rally in Ohio, Trump said, “You see this spirit from the hostages. And that’s what they are os hostages. They’ve been treated terribly and very unfairly, and you know that, and everybody knows that. And we’re going to be working on that soon. The first day we get into office, we’re going to save our country, and we’re going to work with the people to treat those unbelievable patriots. And they were unbelievable patriots.”

Pence said, “I think it’s very unfortunate at a time that there are American hostages being held in Gaza. That the president or any other leaders would refer to people that are moving through our justice system as hostages. And it’s just unacceptable.”

He added, “The assaults on police officers, ultimately an environment that claimed lives, is something that I think was tragic. And I’ll never diminish it.”

Anchor Margaret Brennan said, “I wonder what you think about Mr. Trump and whether the public needs to hear and see some of the evidence in regard to the federal charges related to his alleged role in January 6,” Brennan said. “Do you think that needs to happen before Election Day?”

Pence said, “At the end of the day, I think the American people know what happened on that day. And I’ve said, the people that ransacked the Capitol need to be held to the fullest account of the law. And I believe that they are. But the judgment about the president’s efforts that day, I think, can be left to the American people.”

