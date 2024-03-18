Alex Marlow: ‘TikTok Is a Cancer in Our Republic’

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Monday on the “America First” podcast that TikTok was a cancer in the United States.

Host Sebastian Gorka said, “I think we can agree TikTok, is pernicious and evil and something has to be done.”

Marlow said, “Yeah TikTok, is evil and pernicious and something has to be done. This is where my position starts with this. If you look at this, TikTok is not allowed in China. Chinese kids are not allowed to use it. China has censored and banned this exact of type of content in their own country that is the most prominent content that you see on TikTok. This sort of viral entertainment that you see there is a huge distraction, at Breitbart we call it digital fentanyl.”

He continued, “In China their social media rewards things like accomplishment and achievement. At American TikTok we emphasis some of the worst things imaginable. It not just entertainment it is all of these things that are making our kids depressed , suicidal. We have the the most depressed generation of people who are addicted to their phones. Scroll-iosis as I call it. They are scrolling, scrolling all day long. It’s terrible.”

Marlow added, “This company ByteDance does have American investors including conservatives that are lobbing politicians right now. They are trying to keep this thing as is. The bottom line is the original premise you have to start from is that TikTok is a cancer in our republic and we have to figure out a way to deal with it.”

