Cohen: Trump ‘Single Most Dangerous Thing in America to Our National Security’

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the former president was “the single most dangerous thing in America to our national security and democracy.”

Guest host Michael Steele said, “One of the things that Trump’s lawyers said in the filings is they went to nearly 30 bond providers, and every one of them was unwilling, to your point, to accept the real estate as collateral. If that’s the case, then where does he get $454 million-plus and counting to pay for this?”

Cohen said, “You have bigger problems than that. As Americans, we should be very concerned about where that money is coming from first and foremost. If it’s coming from a company like Chubb or Federated, yes we know those companies, they are American companies. But what if hypothetically it’s coming from Saudi Arabia or Qatar or a back-door channel from Russia? That leaves a potential presidential candidate, hear me on this, it leaves a presidential candidate basically owing a foreign entity all at the expense of America’s national security. This is no joke.”

He added, “This places our national security in jeopardy and continues to make Donald Trump is the single most dangerous thing in America to our national security and democracy.”

