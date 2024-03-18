David Jolly: Trump’s Bloodbath Comments Meant ‘Riots in the Streets’

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump meant there was going to be riots in the streets when he said 2024 there will be a “bloodbath.”

Saturday, at a rally in Dayton, OH, Trump said, “If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now, and you think you’re going to get that, you’re going to not hire Americans, and you’re going to sell the cars as now we’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected. Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — That’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

Jolly said, “I think he meant bloodbath. I think he meant there’s going to be riots in the streets. Let him get away with saying that’s not what he meant. Now explain your praise for Adolf Hitler. And explain the igniting the violence on January 6. Explain your willingness to use violence in the streets when you saw protesters. Because bloodbath is one of a thousand times of grievances against the United States and the spirit of the United States. I think it’s clear what he meant by bloodbath. If he’s trying to clean it up, that’s an unusual moment for Donald Trump.”

