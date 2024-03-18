Marlow: Media Is ‘Lying,’ Trump’s Bloodbath Comments Were About the Auto Industry

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Monday on “America First” podcast that the media were “lying” about former President Donald Trump’s bloodbath comments.

Saturday, at a rally in Dayton, OH, Trump said, “If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now, and you think you’re going to get that, you’re going to not hire Americans, and you’re going to sell the cars as now we’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected. Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — That’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

Marlow said, “I thought I burned out on MSNBC because they are so obvious about what they are trying to do but I find in an election year I’m going over there more often to see what they are up to, to see what talking points they are on. The bloodbath talking point is a perfect example of what we are in for for the the rest of the year because it is so clear from the context that Trump was talking specifically about job losses in the auto industry which is objectively true. The Democratic Party and Joe Biden wants to focus on EVs which are made largely in China and a lot of the components are made in China and he wants to focus on combustion engine cars which are made in America.”

He added, “This is a blatant lie. Trump was only talking about auto industry jobs anyone who tells you otherwise is a liar lying straight yo your face. And they don’t care, they are flooding the zone with this lie.”

