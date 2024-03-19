Dem Rep. Meeks: ‘Nothing’ Has Come Out of Afghanistan Probe, It’s ‘a Witch Hunt’

While speaking to NewsNation before Tuesday’s hearing on the Afghanistan withdrawal, House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) stated that “nothing” has come out of the documents and testimony provided by the Biden administration to the investigation into the handling of Afghanistan and that “it’s another process, as some of the other committees, like Oversight, like Judiciary, where they’re on a witch hunt and there is nothing there.”

Meeks said, “I think that you’re not going to hear much new. The generals have testified previously before the House Armed Services Committee. I think you’re going to hear the same thing that you heard when they testified before.”

He added, “The Biden administration has delivered over 11,000 documents, [has] offered witnesses. And guess what has come out of it thusfar, nothing. So, it’s another process, as some of the other committees, like Oversight, like Judiciary, where they’re on a witch hunt and there is nothing there. Now, I hope, and what should be taking place is that we’re reviewing the entire 20 years of Afghanistan so that we can then see what went right, what went wrong, what was connected, what wasn’t, that is the way that oversight should be done, as opposed to making a political issue out of what should be an issue for us to move forward and look at how — the best way to move forward and corrections to be made and what we did well.”

