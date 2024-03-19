Trump: U.S. Will ‘100%’ Stay in NATO if Other Nations Pay Their ‘Fair Share’

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday in an exclusive interview with GB News host Nigel Farage that if he is reelected, the United States will stay in NATO if other nations pay their “fair share.”

Farage said, “You said this back in 2017 and 18 when you were president, you visited Brussels, and you commented that the Russians can do whatever they want if these countries don’t pay. You said it again recently. That’s now being used.”

Trump said, “They can use it, I don’t care if they use it. Because what I’m saying is a form of negotiation. Why should we guard these countries that have a lot of money, and the United States was paying for most of NATO? When I went there, I had already had it out with them. They then stopped paying again. But now they’re paying because of those comments that you saw two, three weeks ago. I don’t know if you know, but a lot of money’s come in since those comments were made.”

He continued, “NATO was not paying. I went to the first meeting early in my administration, and I saw what was going on, and I said, ‘You’re going to have to pay your bills, everybody.’ Then, at the second meeting, I hit them hard. The question was then asked by the head of a major country in front of everyone else: ‘So if we don’t pay our bills, are you going to protect us from Russia?’ I said, ‘You mean you’re delinquent? You’re not paying the bills? Then no, I’m not going to pay you. We’re not going to do it. We’re not going to defend you if you’re not paying your bills.’ It’s very simple. And hundreds of billions of dollars came flowing in.”

Trump added, “NATO became strong because of me. Now, NATO has to treat the U.S. fairly because if it wasn’t for the United States, NATO wouldn’t even exist. They took advantage of us like most countries do.”

Farage asked, “If they start to pay their bills properly and the club is fair, are places like Poland going to be defended? Will America be there?”

Trump said, “Yes. But the United States should pay its fair share, not everybody else’s fair share.”

Farage said, “Fair enough.”

Trump said, “I believe that the United States was paying 90% of NATO, that could be 100%. It was the most unfair thing, and don’t forget, it’s more important to them than it is to us. We have an ocean between some problems. They will take advantage. They took advantage of us on trade. They took advantage on the military.”

Farage asked, “So if they start to play fair, America’s there?”

Trump said, “Yes. 100%.”

