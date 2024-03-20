Dem Rep. Goldman: GOP House ‘Conspiring with Russia to Interfere in Our Elections’ on Behalf of Trump

Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Republican lawmakers are pushing “bogus debunked” narratives about President Joe Biden, which he argued was essentially “conspiring with Russia to interfere in our elections on behalf of Donald Trump.”

Goldman said, “In fact, the prosecutor general in Ukraine was not prosecuting Burisma, was not prosecuting corruption. And so, his removal was bad for Burisma because the next prosecutor general came in and then did investigate Burisma.”

He added, “But what’s also notable is that what Lev Parnas said today is consistent with what the source, the FBI confidential source has been charged with, which is making false statements that were planted by Russian intelligence to interfere in our election, which is exactly the same thing that Parnas said he was doing back in 2019. And the remarkable thing is the Republicans are still talking about it. At this point, they know it is Russian disinformation designed to meddle and interfere in our elections. And if they continue pushing this bogus debunked narrative, they are conspiring with Russia to interfere in our elections on behalf of Donald Trump.”

Goldman concluded, “As we go forward any allegations by any Congress members right now that the Burisma allegations are somehow corruption is complicit with Russia today and going forward. Russia is trying to interfere fear in our election in November for Donald Trump, just like it did in 2016.”

