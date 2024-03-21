Geoff Lewis: With TikTok China Controlling One of the Most Powerful Algorithms Influencing the U.S.

Bedrock Capital founder Geoff Lewis said Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the United States was letting China control one of the most powerful algorithms influencing the country by not banning TikTok.

Lewis said, “I would love for there to be a TikTok ban. I think back to August 202o when President Trump executive order to ban TikTok.”

He continued, “I support a TikTok ban or divestment. I think we have a very significant, somewhat narrow issue where we basically have a foreign government controlling one of the most powerful algorithms influencing the U.S. here. I worry the practicalities of the divestment, the six-month period of this proposed bill offers up, there’s a possibility the design might be designed to fail. If it fails its chief objective I worry about the knock-on effects for freedom of speech on society here. Yes I’m in favor of banning TikTok, yes, obviously. Anyone who’s not in favor of TikTok might themselves be a foreign adversary or a foreign agent.”

Lewis added, “It’s clear that Chinese social control, CCP control, social media company, having this much influence, this much access to the data, on like, 150 plus Americans is really dangerous. We have been talking about doing something about this for years. We should have done four years ago.”

