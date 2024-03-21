Sharpton: Trump Will Be ‘Selling Blessed Oil Before This Is Over’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Thursday on “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump will be “selling blessed oil” to make money to pay his legal judgements.

Host Joy Reid said, “Donald Trump has claimed bankruptcy before, I think five times at least he’s declared bankruptcy in the past and he wasn’t embarrassed to do it then. Does it surprise you he seems to be embarrassed to do it now?”

Sharpton said, “I think that he’s embarrassed because he is now running for president and his entrance into politics was that he was this savvy businessman that could bring the country to a better economic standing because look at how he handled his business. Now, look at how he handles his business.”

He continued, “I don’t think his core cult followers would be turned off but he knows that the Independent voters, those that he is trying to attract, those that he’s trying to make this against Joe Biden and how he handles business, even though Joe Biden has stabilized the economy and has done some very good things. How does he make that argument when he’s running around trying to do whatever he can to get some money and 30 entities according to his own lawyers wouldn’t lend him the money?”

Sharpton added, “When I was a boy preacher, it was nothing for a conman to pitch a tent and claim hallelujah. Now he’s down to tent revivals in Florida. I mean, he’s pitching a tent with revivals, maybe he’ll be selling blessed oil before this is over.”

