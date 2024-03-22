Biden Co-Chair, Dem Sen. on Claims Red Tape Makes Crossing Border Easier than Escaping Haiti: We Got ‘Many’ out

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) responded to criticism from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) that there has been bureaucratic red tape making it difficult to get Americans out of Haiti and that it’s easier to get into the country illegally than for an American citizen to be rescued by stating that it’s untrue “that there has been no effort to rescue American citizens. Many American citizens have been rescued out of Haiti.”

Host Bret Baier said, [relevant exchange begins around 1:35] “[T]ake a listen to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, this is about the Haiti rescue efforts of American citizens there.”

Baier then played video of DeSantis saying, “It has been like pulling teeth to deal with some of these federal agencies, and the reality is, you have an easier time getting into this country illegally than you do just to be rescued as a United States citizen. How the hell does that make any sense?”

Coons responded, “Look, I disagree with the Governor that there has been no effort to rescue American citizens. Many American citizens have been rescued out of Haiti. We’ve been working for months and months to try and get a multilateral stability mission approved, funded, and deployed to Haiti not using U.S. troops.”

