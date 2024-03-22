Kinzinger: MTG Motion to Vacate Could Force Speaker Johnson to Work with Dems on Foreign Aid

CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger said on Friday in CNN’s “Newsroom” that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filing a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) could force a deal with Democrats on foreign aid.

Kinzinger said, “It’s ironic because right now they’re complaining about this bill. This year was spent on frivolous investigations that were pushed by the Freedom Caucus mainly because their whole obsession has been to take out Joe Biden. So there hasn’t been much opportunity, frankly, to negotiate any kind of a deal when you have such a close majority, the idea that the Democrats aren’t going to get anything is pretty ludicrous. And this is just how government works.”

He added, “So is she going to try a motion to vacate? I don’t know in a way, I think it could be interesting if she does to see if Mike Johnson just says, ‘Okay, fine that’s delayed,’ because you can delay that motion to vacate. And by the way, since you’re doing that, the next bill I’m putting on the floor before we go to recess this is the Senate foreign aid bill that would be an interesting reaction. And then the Democrats could frankly come in and save Johnson on a motion to vacate, will see if he does that. I don’t know if he’s got the courage to do that, but we’ll see.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN