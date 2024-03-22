Marjorie Taylor Greene on Motion to Oust Speaker: I’m Being Respectful, ‘This May Take Some Time’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Friday on NewsNation’s “On Balance” that she would be “respectful” and attempt to build support before taking her motion to remove Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to the floor of the House for a vote.

Greene said, “I put the motion to vacate and but I haven’t called it to the floor for a vote. I’m actually going to be respectful to my conference and this may take some time. I’m a member in good standing with our conference is largely different than those 8 members. I paid all my dues to the NRCC and then some. I have supported my conference at all times even when my conference has not supported me.”:

She continued, “However, Mike Johnson is the one that failed our conference. Mike Johnson is the one that that broke the 72 hour rule. Mike Johnson is the one that let Chuck Schumer have full control of this omnibus to the point the White House can’t wait to sign it into law. This fund abortion clinics that provide abortions to full terms. This like 15 million dollars Egyptian college funds, this fund to DEI, this funds the trans agenda for children and this does nothing to stop the border invasion every single day.”

