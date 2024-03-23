CNN’s Bergen: If ISIS-K Did Russia Concert Attack, It’s ‘Very Embarrassing’ for Biden on Afghanistan Withdrawal

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN National Security Analyst Peter Bergen stated that if ISIS-K’s claim of responsibility for the attack on a Russian concert hall is accurate, “that would be very embarrassing for the Biden administration if it turned out that ISIS-K has sort of re-grouped to the extent that they can reach out to other countries [and] carry out major attacks” when the Biden administration is “responsible” for pulling troops from Afghanistan.

Bergen said that if ISIS-K was responsible, it suggests that their capabilities are “back.”

He added, “[I]nitially, when I saw this, I was a little skeptical, because, typically, if you’re an ISIS fighter, you don’t care about getting killed at the scene of the crime. You don’t — you’re not looking for a getaway, you’re looking to martyr yourself. So, in this case, it looks like the people did get away, according to the Russians. And that isn’t sort of typical for an ISIS-type attack. So, — however, the fact that it’s not just the Americans who had intelligence in their system about ISIS presence in Moscow, it turns out that the Russians did, too. Otherwise, why would Russian state television report on March 7 about a plan to attack a Moscow synagogue by ISIS? So, I don’t know. It isn’t absolutely typical of their M.O. But, certainly, ISIS has attacked concert venues in the past. In, Paris, you recall in 2015, they killed 130 people, most — many of them were attending a concert. And, obviously, this work could well be — it could be just what it — as this group says. I’m still looking for evidence, and, hopefully, we’ll identify who these people are relatively quickly. Are they Tajiks? Are they Chechens? If they’re part of ISIS. Did they train in Afghanistan? That’s a very big question here. Obviously, that would be very embarrassing for the Biden administration if it turned out that ISIS-K has sort of re-grouped to the extent that they can reach out to other countries [and] carry out major attacks at a time when they’re responsible for the withdrawal from — of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett